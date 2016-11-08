State MACC working hard to wipe out graft

KUCHING: The number of arrests made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak has continued to increase since 2014.

Its director, Dato Badrul Shah Norman, said his office made 73 arrests as of Sunday. For the whole of 2015, there were 67 arrests, and in 2014, there were 59.

“As of Nov 6 this year, 23 civil servants were arrested – of which 21 were from the enforcement division, 33 members of the public and 17 from the private sector,” he said at the MACC Sarawak Integrity Programme with head of departments and the media at Sri Rampai Hall here on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Badrul said although there had been an increase in arrests this year, the number of complaints dropped from 396 in 2015 to 300 so far this year.

“Of these complaints, 79 investigation papers were opened with 73 arrests made and 42 charges successfully carried out so far.”

Meanwhile, Badrul also extended his appreciation to heads of departments and the media who had contributed towards MACC’s efforts in tackling corruption in the state.

“A reporter’s duty is not only to report. He or she also plays a role in raising awareness and educating the public on issues that concern corruption.

“As for heads of departments, they must ensure that their workers carry out their duties with integrity.”

During the dinner, Badrul presented tokens of appreciation to heads of government bodies and the media.