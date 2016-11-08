Study shows positive link between singing, health — Councillor

MARUDI: It may be quite a stretch for many to view singing as an activity that can positively influence the human immune system, but a study undertaken by a global research project is able to show a truth in such correlation.

This was disclosed by Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai at the opening of a singing competition hosted by Baram Tai Liang Singing Club at Baram Civic Centre near here Sunday night.

Edward, who represented Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil at the event, cited a multinational collaborative project established in 2009 by the Advancing Interdisciplinary Research in Singing (AIRS) on studying the connection between singing and health.

“Singing could positively influence the human immune system through the reduction of stress. A study has found that both singing and listening to choral music could reduce the level of stress hormones and at the same time, increase the immune functions of the body,” he said.

Based on an explanation provided on AIRS’ website www.airsplace.ca, the relation between singing and health is shown as one of its research themes under the title ‘Singing and Wellbeing’.

Nevertheless, Edward noted that in recent years, singing had become even more competitive – thanks to the emergence of reality television competitions such as ‘American Idol’.

“American Idol was one of most prominent shows that introduced the concept of contestants performing before the judges, but their (contestants’) fate would be determined by the votes from the viewers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hii Tuo Oo and Wong Chu Huat were adjudged the best male and female singer, respectively, that night.

Huong How Sing and Chua Pek Kang were the respective first and second runners-up in the men’s category, while Huang Yeing Ching and Tiong Chee Yee placed second and third respectively in the women’s category.

A total of 28 singers – 14 men and 14 women – took part in the competition, representing seven local associations namely the Baram Foochow Association, Marudi Hakka Association, Baram Kwong Tung Community Association, Houng’s Association, Lions Club of Marudi Mandarin, Moral Chee Khor Moral Uplifting Society and Tai Liang Association.

Later, Mendai on behalf of Penguang announced a government grant worth RM5,000 for Baram Tai Liang Singing Club.

Event organising chairman Penghulu Tie King Ung, Pemanca Chong Chin Hui, Penghulu Penghulu and Kapitan Jimmy Kiu Boon Fatt were also present.