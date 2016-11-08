Traders at Kpg Piasau Utara Miri’s fish mart doing brisk business

MIRI: Pasar Nelayan Kampung Piasau Utara Miri regularly offers a variety of fresh fish, crabs, prawns and squids caught by locals overnight at sea.

Fishmonger Hafiz Kawa said customers would show up around 7am.

“We sell what we have at reasonable prices,” he said in an interview yesterday.

Yesterday, for instance, he had ‘ikan tongkol’, groupers and ‘ikan merah’ for sale.

They were caught off Miri-Sibuti waters.

The ‘ikan tongkol’ was sold for RM10 per kilo, ‘ikan merah’ (RM25 per kilo), while the groupers fetched RM30 per kilo.

Hafiz explained that the local fishermen preferred to sell their catch at Pasar Nelayan Kampung Piasau Utara as they could earn more when compared to selling them elsewhere.

Fellow fishmonger Hassan Buju opined that the wet market in their village could attract customers from the city because the fish sold were fresh, albeit a bit more expensive.

Customer Hamdani Paun noted that some of the customers were from Brunei.