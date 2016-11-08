UiTM grads told knowledge is nation’s future

KUCHING: The future of the country depends on knowledge, and not solely on natural resources, says Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dato Sri Safri Awang Zaidell.

“Without knowledge, man will still be living in the ‘Dark Ages’,” he remarked at UiTM’s 85th convocation yesterday at Dewan Jubli of the university’s Samarahan Campus 1.

He said knowledge, including that of information technology and communications, has transformed the global political landscape, world community demographics and how people were living in general.

“All this has been made possible because of the role of universities. We must continue making this university the best and renowned one not just in the country, but in the eyes of the world.”

Safri also urged the denizens of the university to celebrate ideas, creativity and thinking ahead.

“It’s not a question of whether the idea comes from a famous professor, or from our best graduate. Even if they came from a freshman or a primary school pupil, good ideas must be celebrated, developed and spread around.”

Safri added that the best university would be the one that would allow any idea to be recognised and judged by its quality and strength.

The ceremony was also attended by UiTM Kota Samarahan rector Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali.

A total of 1,498 students of the campus here would be receiving their scrolls throughout the two-day graduation, which concludes today.

Safri was appointed a pro-chancellor of the university on Oct 22 this year during the first convocation session at the main campus in Shah Alam, with the blessings from UiTM Chancellor Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

His appointment took into account his huge contribution to the development of the country.

Born on 11 June 1935, Safri received his education at St Joseph’s School here.

At 22, he went on to Dudley College in the UK and later obtained a degree from Victory University, New Zealand in 1962.

He joined the civil service at 19 and has served under various departments and agencies in different capacities such as the deputy state secretary, permanent secretary to several ministries, and also as deputy director of the state Education Department.

Safri had also held the positions of education attaché at the Malaysian High Commission in London, a district officer, and an assistant secretary at the Chief Minister’s Office.

He also held prominent posts at several statutory bodies such as chairman of Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation, vice chairman of Sesco, as well as a board member of Kuching Port Authority, Rajang Port Authority and Bintulu Port Authority.

Upon retirement, he was appointed as Yayasan Sarawak executive director and vice chairman.

Now in his 80s, Safri is still active, holding positions in several companies and organisations such as the Sarawak Islamic Council Education Unit.