UiTM’s cream of the crop eyeing further studies after graduation

Nurhayatun Sobariah Abdul Razak Noor Zafirah Mohamad Muhammad Thaqif Taher

KUCHING: It comes as a little surprise that some of the best graduates from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Kota Samarahan Campus have cited furthering studies as their future plans.

Speaking to reporters after the first leg of the university’s 85th convocation ceremony yesterday, Diploma in Business Studies graduate Noor Zafirah Mohamad said she would want to further her studies in finance at UiTM Kota Kinabalu.

“I want to focus on my education first, and then look for work. I like business, so if can, I want to open my own,” the 22-year old said.

The recipient of the Yayasan Sarawak’s ‘Best Graduate Special Award (Diploma)’ and the university’s ‘Best Graduate Award (Diploma)’ surprised many when she revealed that she is from Tamparuli, Sabah – given how fluent she is in speaking Sarawak Malay.

“I’m touched to be selected, out of the other graduates here, to receive these awards. I’m also a little sad because my mother is unwell and unable to come. It’s a bittersweet feeling.”

Noor Zafirah, who is the sixth of seven siblings, said her success was due to the blessings of her parents. Her father used to be a rubber tapper, while her mother is a housewife.

“Every time I have exams, I would call my mother and ask her to pray for me. That is my strength.”

The recipient of Yayasan Sarawak’s ‘Best Graduate Special Award (Bachelor’s Degree)’ and UiTM’s ‘Best Graduate Award (Bachelor’s Degree)’ is Nurhayatun Sobariah Abdul Razak, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) (Chemistry).

She described the awards as ‘rezeki’ (blessing from God).

“When it’s time for exams, I ask for my parents’ blessings. I discuss with friends about topics that I don’t understand. I participate in study groups,” she said, adding that other key factor was not giving up easily despite not understanding the subject.

Nurhayatun, 26 – the eldest of six siblings – described her mother as her role model.

“My mother is very patient and gives me advice and support.”

She told reporters that receiving the awards was more than an honour – they served as a credit to her parents and her husband.

“I want to continue my studies, hopefully at UKM (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia).”

The ‘Best Graduate Award (Leadership)’ went to Awangku Mohd Hazriq Fadzly Awg Ahmad from the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) Marketing programme. However, he was unable to attend the ceremony due to work commitment.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Thaqif Taher, 21, recipient of the ‘Vice-Chancellor’s Award’, was already furthering his studies under the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Science at the main campus, UiTM Shah Alam.

Having collected his Diploma in Computer Science, he told reporters that his ultimate aim would be to become a lecturer.

“I am inspired by my mother, who is a teacher at St Joseph’s School. My father was also a teacher before he passed away. Being an educator is something very satisfying – to teach others and see them succeed. You feel satisfied.”

Thaqif pointed out that to excel in something, one must first be interested in what one was doing.

“This is very important for me – when you’re interested, you’d be self-motivated and not forced to do something.”

He also said that one must not be afraid to ask for help.

“As human beings, there are things that we can and cannot do. If you cannot do it, learn from someone else. We cannot do everything ourselves. As a society, we need each other.”

A total of 1,498 students would be receiving their scrolls throughout the two-day convocation, which concludes today.