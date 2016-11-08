Undergraduates encouraged to take part in charitable activities

KUCHING: Undergraduates are encouraged to be involved in as many community and charity programmes as possible, so that they would become useful members of society.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said such activities would include voluntary work and helping the needy.

“If you want to see the future of a country, look at its youths today. If they’ve that spirit of volunteerism (and) are willing to go to the ground, then we’re quite fortunate. The youths of today will become the leaders of the future in their own way,” he said at the closing of ‘Aiesec XFest’ at Vivacity Megamall here on Sunday night.

Abdul Karim also stressed on the importance of having youths who wanted to be helpful in society.

“If today’s youths only want to hang around, wasting their time away doing nothing, then the country would have a hard time in the future.”

According to Abdul Karim, Aiesec is a non-political, volunteer-oriented organisation that first involved undergraduates in Europe.

However, it has now expanded into many countries and involves non-undergraduates.

“I am glad that this one-day event is held at a mall, as it allows youths in the same age group to mingle with one another. I also love to see undergraduates go to the rural areas and villages so that they can experience and know what the people there feel – instead of just experiencing city life.

“Such experiences during their university days will one day become fond memories, and will make these youths become better individuals.”

Aiesec XFest here was one of the events run by Aiesec to cultivate in youths the understanding and awareness of the concept of global citizenship.

The full-day event was designed to showcase Aiesec’s ‘Global Volunteer’ which primarily consisted of storytelling sessions by returning participants, and also a mini ‘Global Village’ – an exhibition serving as a platform for the public to experience culture from Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Poland and Kyrgyzstan.

Another highlight was the global cultural fashion show.

Organising committee president Ignatius Mackery Naky and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Students Service Centre deputy registrar Nasriman Abdul Rahman were also present at the event.

For the record, Aiesec is officially known by its current name, and its members are called the ‘Aiesecers’.

Originally, the acronym stood for ‘International Association of Students of Science, Economy and Commerce’.