Women in fake facebook postings released on police bail

KUCHING: The two young women who posted a photograph of what appeared to be of two children abducted and killed for their organs on their facebook accounts were released on police bail yesterday.

This was confirmed by state CID chief SAC Dev Kumar when asked for an update on the case.

A check on the women’s facebook yesterday confirmed that both felt sorry for cutting and pasting such unsavoury post that caused anxiety and fear among some members of the public.

They agreed that the posting was false and advised their facebook friends not to continue spreading the post.

They also advised netizens to be careful when posting unverified materials as they might be false and were viralled on social media just to create public confusion and anxiety.

In the offending post, the photograph of the two dead young children was accompanied by a caption that they had been abducted from a village in Bau. However it was later discovered that no such incident had happened in Bau or any other place in Sarawak.

Dev Kumar also said police were continuing investigation on the case.

Two police reports were lodged following the offending facebook posting – one by the police and the other by the headman of the aggrieved village.