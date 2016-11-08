Zecon motivates Unimas top engineering achievers with award

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Zecon Berhad awarded 10 Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Engineering top achievers who excelled in both academic and cocurriculum activities with ‘The Zecon Excellence Award’ last Friday (Nov 4).

Zecon Berhad Subsidiaries (Zecon Energy & Zecon Fab) managing director Jamel Ibrahim presented the award at a ceremony held at Unimas which was also attended by Unimas assistant vice-chancellor (Industry and Community Engagement) Assoc Professor Dr Mohd Ibrahim Safawi and Faculty of Engineering dean Associate Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman.

The award is one of Zecon’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in collaboration with the university’s engineering faculty since 2002, with this year’s top engineering students coming from the civil, mechanical, manufacturing, electronics (telecommunications and computer) and chemical engineering programmes.

The recipients were Nurul Izzati Ahmat @ Ibrahim and Phillip Owen (civil), Stanferd Jenta Sanada and Normala Sateem (mechanical and manufacturing), Fatimah Al Zahra Zulkipli and Philidya Phloria Peter (electronics – telecommunications), Aushley Lewis Linang and Suriyadil Ahmad (electronics – computer) and Unevist Nisien Tiri and Amali Mustafa (chemical).

The Faculty of Engineering at Unimas also offers Master of Engineering (MEng) programme by coursework to help fulfil the country’s needs in having highly qualified human capital for infrastructure development as well as in the manufacturing sector.

This programme is an addition to the existing Master of Engineering and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree programmes by research at the faculty. A new programme, Master of Engineering (MEng) in Telecommunication System, was added this year to serve the current needs of the telecommunication industry.

Unimas welcomes local and foreign industries participation in teaching and research collaboration or any form of financial support towards teaching or research funding.