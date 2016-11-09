KUCHING: Top weight Peace Pipe (Osman Putit) sprang an upset – with a twist – in Race 2 (Class 4 – 1000M) on Sunday.

The 7-year-old was one of the hot favourites but given so little support in the tote that his runaway win left punters thumping their chest dolefully over a missed opportunity.

The nippy galloper was by-passed for the light weights but he handled the 67kg on his back and the cut up track well to win by a distance, paying a handsome dividend of RM89 – the highest of the day.

It’s not everyday that a favourite obliges with such a big dividend. But that’s the twisty nature of racing where even the experts readily concede anything can happen.

Natural Beauty (Hamid Elli) finished second with Happy Hour (Mazlan Bujang) third, 9 lengths further back.

Big Chief (Azizi Jasmi) foundered in the heavy track and was never in the hunt.

Peace Pipe is owned by W Stable and trained by Tamizi Putit.

Newcomer Sama-Sama was too strong for Class 3 in Race 3 over 1000M.

The two-year-old grey colt shot to the front on settling down, making every post a winning one to win unchallenged by 9 lengths to give apprentice Nurfitri Umar his first win.

Datang Lagi (Maruf Wahab) finished second with Hitam Manis (Jasmi Kamar) third, 6 lengths further back.

Sama-Sama, owned Beraya Stable and trained by Tamizi Putit, paid RM8.

Gadis Keningau’s win in Race 4 (Class 2 – 1000M) was a foregone conclusion. The three-year-old was never in any danger, cruising to the winning post with 8 lengths to spare from Geronimo (O Amirzull). Royal Command (Azizi Jasmi) was a long third.

Gadis Keningau, owned by Beraya Stable and trained by Tamizi Putit, paid RM7.

Nothing To Lose (Roslan Bujang) completed a hattrick for Beraya Stable when he came with a strong run to win drawing away in Race 5 (Class 1 – 1000M).

The 7-year-old was always travelling well, pulling clear 150M out to win by 3 1/2 lengths.

Kimanis (Mazlan Bujang) and Empila Boy (Othman Putit) finished second and third to give Beraya Stable a 1-2-3 queue-up.

Nothing To Lose paid RM17 and is trained by Tamizi Putit who saddled four winners for the day.

The other winner, Elturius (Kamar Yaman) in Race 1 (Class 5 – 1000M) is trained by Edmund Sim. The 7-year-old won by a distance from Master Wishes (Mazlan Bujang) with Dragon Master (Azizi Jasmi) third, paying RM7.

The going was declared yielding but track condition looked pretty heavy with all the runners taken out wide in search of firmer ground for the run down the home straight.