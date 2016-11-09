Another 90,000 hectares of forest to be Totally Protected Areas

KOTA KINABALU: Another 90,000 hectares of forest in Sabah would be set aside as Totally Protected Areas (TPAs).

According to State Forestry Department director, Datuk Sam Mannan, this will be tabled in the coming State Assembly sitting.

He said that with the new addition, the State will have about 26 per cent of TPAs in Sabah. He added that the State was aiming to attain 30 per cent of TPAs in the State, which was achievable within two years.

“The last four per cent however is extremely difficult (to achieve),” he said.

He said that they have already taken 800,000 hectares out of 1.1 million hectares from Yayasan Sabah. And out of the 90,000 hectares to be gazetted as TPAs, another 40,000 hectares would be from Yayasan Sabah, he said. Altogether, four licensees would be involved in the endeavour.

“The 90,000 (hectares) refers to forests connectivity in the South Kalabakan and Gunung Rara where there are conversion,” he said.

At the same time, communities from central Sabah such as Tenom, Tambunan and Keningau have also approached the department to help protect their water catchments.

“They don’t want the land alienated,” he said.

He assured that no community land was excised for the purpose.

In his speech, he also said that conservation required sustainable funding and stressed the importance of reputation to garner funds.

He added that fund providers, including the government must be convinced and that one must demonstrate actions on the ground.

Meanwhile, FGV group president and chief executive officer, Datuk Zakaria Arshad said that the MOU between his group and the department aims to contribute to sustainable plantation management and support, criteria and improve biodiversity of cultural landscape.

“To ensure the survival of wildlife near our operation area, we are committed to sustainable livelihood along the river,” he said.

In addition, they also restored the buffer zone between the river and the plantations and will jointly combat any form of illegal hunting within their area.

State Agriculture Department director, Idrus Shafie said that they hope the MoU with the Forestry Department will ensure the protection of the Ulu Dusun research station which was created to research oil palm in the 1960s.

He added that many people have asked to log the area but the department hoped that the place would be conserved.