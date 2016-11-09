Authorities should reveal all about Sipadan kidnap case – Yong

KOTA KINABALU: The authorities in the Philippines and Malaysia owe it to the people of both countries, especially the ex-hostages and their families of the infamous April 2000 Sipadan kidnapping, to tell all about the circumstances of that cross-border crime, said former chief minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee.

“Specifically, in view of the recent and sudden allegations of Malaysian ‘pemimpin’ involvement in that kidnapping, as reported in the media, there is public interests now to know whether it was true or not that Malaysians or Malaysian leader(s) were involved as alleged,” said Yong in a statement yesterday.

“News media at the time in 2000 showed that Malaysian authorities had conducted extensive, inter-agency investigations of an international dimension on the possible culprits behind that international crime of which the victims are of several nationalities. People would assume that the authorities would have found out who the real culprits are and have taken action accordingly.

“Therefore, it is not sufficient for the Sabah Chief Minister to merely ask for proof and for the Malaysian Inspector General of Police to give a simple denial. Six days after the allegations first surfaced, the authorities should have, by now, offered more facts such as the names of the gangs involved, their leaders and background and what actions have been taken against these people and what had happened to them. Further, what actions have been taken to ensure that there would be no repeat of such cross-border crimes. It is reasonable to assume that the facts of the 2000 Sipadan case are available in government files and records,” he said.

“Hence, the visit of the Philippines President to Malaysia tomorrow (November 9) gives fresh hopes to Malaysians, especially Sabahans, that there can be a complete and permanent stop to the cross-border kidnappings and other crimes, and burying any hopes of the so-called ‘Sabah Claim’ by the Philippines.

“As the Minister in the PM Department (Shahidan Kassim) has admitted today in Parliament that ‘it is a lucrative business which has resulted in several groups emerging to cash in on kidnap-for-ransom’, this reinforces the legitimate fears of Malaysians that our security forces are failing to protect Sabah despite the huge amount of budgets allocated. This shocking admission by the government calls for urgent and drastic actions to be taken against these treacherous groups or individuals,” said Yong.