Biz portal provides single-access platform

KUCHING: Once in full swing by the end of this year, Portal MalaysiaBiz will be able to provide Malaysians a ‘single-access’ platform to register their businesses as well as obtaining licences or permits from the relevant authorities with ease.

Spearheaded by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), the portal which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak last June 23 in Putrajaya is currently 70 per cent completed.

“Entrepreneurs will no longer have to visit several websites to gather information for their business registration, obtaining permits as well as making online payments,” Mampu director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman told a press conference after a briefing for the Small Medium Enterprises-High-Impact Programme 1 (SME-HIP 1) for Sarawak at a leading hotel here yesterday.

He also said Mampu was expected to complete the portal once they had tabulated all the relevant information from the government authorities in Sarawak and Sabah.

He added that Portal MalaysiaBiz is one of the six High Impact Programmes under the SME Masterplan 2012-2020 as an effort to ensure that SMEs contribute five to 5.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product.

Currently, Portal MalaysiaBiz is able to provide licensing information on 1,174 types of business activities in Peninsular Malaysia and is seeing an acceptance rate of 85 per cent among the SME entrepreneurs there.

Meanwhile, Zainal handed licensing certification (Sijil Pelantikan Rakan Informasi Lesen) under the SME-HIP 1 to officers from 28 Public Health and Licensing Divisions (PBM) in Sarawak.

He also handed over the new ‘Sijil Ekosistem Kondusif Sektor Awam (Eksa)’, a locally tailored certification, to 55 government agencies in Sarawak as a replacement for the 5S methodology.

“Eksa will enable those in the public sector to strengthen the organisation’s working culture which is geared towards high performance and innovative delivery system in an environment that is conducive,” he said.

At the same event, Zainal also handed over the Mampu-Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak strategic collaboration certification on enhancing integrity to the Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Customs Department, Road and Transport Department and the Federal Secretary’s Office of Sarawak.

Among those present at the event were Federal Secretary Datuk Mohd Zuki Ali and Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.