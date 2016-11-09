CM: State must have sufficient supply of cement to move towards industrialisation

Awang Tengah (second right) listens to an explanation by CMS Clinker Plant manager Mohd Jamal Ahmad while Syed Ahmad (left) and Dr Jerip (right) look on. — Photo by Chimon Upon Awang Tengah (centre), flanked by (from right) Syed Ahmad, Mahmud Bekir, Curtis and Holger, launching East Malaysia’s first Integrated Cement Plant in Mambong. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: It is crucial that Sarawak has sufficient supply of cement as the state strives to move forward towards industrialisation.

Without a reliable and continuous supply of this building material, the state’s development potential could never be fully realised as it is cement that underpins all the construction and infrastructure development needs of the state, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem pointed out.

“As we are now embarking into many projects in driving Sarawak towards industrialisation as our way forward, the demand for the supply of cement has become very crucial.

“Therefore, I would like to commend Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) for setting up this plant to cater for the increasing demand of quality cement in the construction industry in Sarawak.

“Your official launch today is most welcome by the state government and also the construction industry players,” he said at the official launching of East Malaysia’s first Integrated Cement Plant in Mambong here yesterday.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan read out the text of his speech.

Adenan also lauded CMS’ decision to increase its cement production capacity up to 2.75 metric tonnes annually, which is well above the state’s current demand levels.

He believed that CMS’ current production capacity would be able to meet the future demand for many years to come, including from one-off projects such as Baleh Dam and Pan Borneo Highway.

“This launch marks yet another important milestone in the transition of our state to become a major regional economic powerhouse that is equipped and able to develop advanced infrastructure and attract world-class manufacturing and other investments,” he said.

The Chief Minister believed that CMS’ role in cement production would have great impact in driving the state’s construction sector.

He said the state’s construction sector was expected to double its growth to 10 per cent – equivalent to RM2.6 billion – over the next four years.

“However since 2010, the construction sector had recorded an overall growth of 11 per cent annually,” he added.

Adenan also emphasised that Sarawak was targeting an annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent over the next seven years for it to realise the vision of achieving high-income economy by 2030.

This, he said, was two per cent above the national growth rate, and ambitious, but it was realistic and achievable.

“The favourable economic outlook for Sarawak was recently supported by a global rating agency, which attributed its findings based on the ongoing mega infrastructure and power projects, including the multi-billion-ringgit Pan-Borneo Highway project and other projects within the Samalaju Industrial Park – propelling growth in the state,” he noted.

Others present at the ceremony were Public Health Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Malcom Mussen Lamoh, CMSB Group managing director Datuk Richard Curtis, CMSB Group executive director Datuk Syed Ahmad Alwee Alsree, CMSB deputy group chairman Datuk Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib and the German Ambassador to Malaysia Holger Michael.