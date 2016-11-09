Democracy at its finest when different political leanings could co-exist peacefully

Voters checking their names in the electoral roll at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church before voting yesterday. Coley (left) and Adler outside the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, to distribute sample ballot papers from their respective party. Grayson Haff

By Jonathan Chia

CARRBORO: North Carolina: Americans might have been through the most divisive election in the history, with the nation deeply divided over the choices of between Democratic and Republican candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to be the next US president.

However, two friends Carmen Coley, 49 and Danielle Adler, 20 who were Democratic and Republican parties supporters just won’t let their difference in political beliefs be the barrier for them to be ‘good buddies’.

Coley and Adler were among the Democratic and Republican volunteers on duty outside the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, which was the voting station for East Franklin Precinct, to distribute sample ballot papers from their respective party.

East Franklin Precinct was among the 40 voting precincts in Orange County, which is one of 100 counties in North Carolina.

Adler, when met by Edward R Murrow Programme participants today, believed that democracy was at its finest when people from different political leanings could co-exist peacefully.

“It is fun…great. It is honestly cool to hear what the beliefs of the others and we actually can have a lot in common,” she said.

Coley said she respected Adler for her political belief and was happy that they were both dedicated in their beliefs on “what should happen in this country”.

Coley said she supported Clinton to be the next US president as the latter had devoted her entire professional life to make the country a better place for women, children and people who were without access to healthcare.

“She is a phenomenal leader and policy maker and I’m just excited to have her to be in-charge,” she added.

Despite that, Coley and Adler believed that neither Clinton nor Trump would be able to reunite Americans after the election.

“I don’t think they have the capacity to unite both side of the aisle. I think it has to come from senators and member of the US Congress.”

Moving on, Adler said the leaders from the Republican and Democratic parties should work together and compromise with one another, which she believed was how democracy should work.

Another Republican supporter Grayson Haff believed that Clinton would not be a good president, adding that she had a record of being a “sold out to different corporations”.

“Trump will help to improve the economy and do a better job (as president) compared to Hillary. Many believe that she (Clinton) is a criminal and should be in jail.”