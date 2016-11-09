Director denies wildlife meat trade still rampant in Nabawan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) director Augustine Tuuga refuted claims by a netizen group calling itself “Sabah Wildlife Watchers” that bushmeat trade was still rampant in the district of Nabawan.

“These accusations are completely baseless as my wildlife officers and rangers based in Kota Kinabalu and Keningau have been monitoring the tamu in Nabawan for the past few months without any incidents that contravened the wildlife law. All traders selling the wild meat have all the necessary permits. We make sure they also hang these permits in their stalls so our rangers can make sure that no bushmeat is sold illegally,” said Augustine.

“During the latest inspection on last Saturday’s tamu in Nabawan, we did not encounter any traders selling wildlife meat which was not indicated in their permits. We have even erected a signage reminding them of the wildlife laws,” he added.

“As for the Sabah Wildlife Watchers, I would strongly suggest that if they have any proof that bushmeat or protected wildife are being traded in this tamu , do come forward and report to us (SWD) directly and we will take appropriate action. Going to the press will not bring these alleged perpetrators to justice,” said the director.

The Wildlife Watchers of Sabah claimed that wildlife meat is still being sold at the Nabawan Tamu after the Sabah Wildlife Department said that they have solved the illegal wildlife poaching and trade issues that have plagued Nabawan for years.

Members of the group said they were shocked to find that the sale of wildlife meat was as brisk as usual at Nabawan Tamu with many different species of wildlife being sold including, barking deer, binturongs, civet cats and even porcupines.

“Besides that, there were so many stalls selling wild boar and deer meat without any documentation or permits, which they should lawfully show at their stalls. Moreover, contrary to what the director mentioned, saying that trade of this bushmeat was only among themselves, is totally inaccurate and false!” they said in statement yesterday.

“Our supporters who drove all the way from Kota Kinabalu managed to purchase the meat very easily from the sellers, in fact stall owners were jostling among themselves to attract costumers”.

Augustine was quoted saying in a report in October that they had managed to persuade the hunters to apply for the licenses so they could sell animals like deer or wild boar.

“All of them are now licensed but they can only trade among themselves, not outsiders,” he had said.

The Wildlife Watchers said these lies and inaccurate reporting by the Sabah Wildlife Department has to stop as illegal wildlife trade is still going on in Nabawan unabated and probably in many other tamus across Sabah.

They said something concrete with strong-handed tactics has to be employed by Sabah Wildlife Department as it is quite obvious that their soft approach has failed.

“If Sabah Wildlife Department is not able to tackle those issues and continues to show ineffectiveness to carry out their duties, may we then suggest that they hand over their responsibility to the Sabah Forestry Department who in recent months seem to be scoring fantastic success in their enforcement duties including the fight to get rid of poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Sabah, with the setting up of their anti-wildlife poaching Special Force Team and also their K9 unit very recently!

“Kudos to Datuk Sam Mannan, director of Sabah Forestry Department, to lead the fight and give some hope to our wildlife in Sabah. We, the wildlife watchers of Sabah, congratulate you!” said the wildlife watchers.