Domino’s Pizza Malaysia has opened 31 new outlets, exceeding 2016 target

PETALING JAYA: Domino’s Pizza Malaysia has so far this year opened 31 outlets, surpassing its this year’s initial target of 25, its Malaysia and Singapore General Manager (Operations), Shamsul Amree Ab Rahman said.

Boasting 175 stores nationwide, he said the company, managed by Dommal Food Services Sdn Bhd, planned to open four more outlets in November and another five in December, mostly in the Klang Valley.

“We will spend between RM400,000 and RM500,000 to open each outlet.

“We have never opened this many in our history and this is a huge achievement for us as the new outlets reflect the market demand.

“Our performance has been great this year despite the challenging economic environment.

“Our revenue grew 15 per cent compared with last year, of which 10 per cent came from the new outlets, while the rest from existing ones,” he told reporters after launching the new Puff Crust Pizza and Peanut Butter Lava Cake products at Domino’s Pizza outlet in Subang Perdana here yesterday.

Shamsul Amree said with the opening of the new outlets created about 1,000 jobs this year, bringing the total to 4,500.

“In terms of pizza delivery, Domino’s has the biggest market share and we aim to be the biggest overall pizza market in Malaysia,” he added.

On the new Puff Crust Pizza, Shamsul Amree said the product was a combination of classic French puff pastry with Spanish influenced topping, which underwent six months of development to suit customer taste profile. — Bernama