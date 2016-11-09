Dragonboat race set to heat up Sarawak Regatta 2016

KUCHING: This year’s Sarawak Regatta is expected to host more international participants, especially in the dragonboat race.

The annual event – organised by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry – will be run at the Kuching Waterfront from Nov 11 to 20 and this time, the theme is ‘Race for Harmony’.

The dragonboat race is set to gather rowers from Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Britain throughout the three days beginning the flag-off at the Square Tower on Nov 11, with the finish line at the city’s Chinese History Museum.

Malaysia will also send teams from Sarawak, Sabah and Penang for the race, which is divided into two categories – local and international.

Under the international category, there will be four sections – Men’s Open 12-Crew and 20-Crew, as well as Mixed Open 12-Crew and 20-Crew; while the local category will only have one, namely the Men’s Open 20-Crew.

Judges for the dragonboat race will be officers from the International Dragonboat Association, who will also assess the event for it to be included in the International Dragonboat Regatta.

Meanwhile, the boat race event running from Nov 18 to 20 is divided into open and closed categories.

The closed category will consist of ‘Tambang Berdayung’ (small boats with paddles), ‘Tambang Berinjin (small engine-powered boats), Men’s Balok (open narrow boats) Seven-Paddler, Men’s Bidar (narrow, closed-end boats) 10-Paddler, Women’s Bidar 10-Paddler, Men’s Bidar 20-Paddler (Inter-Division), Men’s Bidar 20-Paddler (Government Agencies and Corporations), Men’s Bidar 30-Paddler (1km), and Men’s Bidar 30-Paddler (Petra).

The open events consist of Men’s Bidar 15-Paddles, Mixed Bidar 15-Paddler (10 men + five women), Men’s Bidar 20-Paddler, Mixed Bidar 20-Paddlers (15 men + five women), Men’s Bidar 30-Paddler, Kenyalang (hornbill-shaped boats) 20-Paddler, Kenyalang Mixed (15 men + five women), and Men’s Kenyalang 20-Paddlers (IPTA/IPTS).

In addition, visitors can also make a trip to the Entrepreneurs, Food and Crafts Festival along the waterfront which will be open from 9am to 10pm throughout the regatta, while the International Music and Culture Festival 2016 will kick off on Nov 18.

The ‘Sarawak Gendang (Drum) Festival’ will be held after the closing ceremony on Nov 20.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is expected to officiate at the opening on Nov 19, while Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to declare the closing at the ceremony which will host the presentation of prizes including the TYT Sarawak Trophy and the coveted ‘King of the River’ title to the champion Men’s 30-Paddler team.

Last year, Jang Altel 2 claimed the crown.