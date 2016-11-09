Court Latest News 

Drug trafficking: Thai masseuse sent to the gallows

ALOR SETAR: A Thai woman was sentenced to death by the High Court here today for trafficking in Methamphetamine into the country two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Abu Bakar Katar handed down the sentence on Nutchanad Jongjaroen, 36, from Sukothai, Thailand, after finding her guilty.

In the judgment, he said the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

Nutchanad was charged with trafficking in 1,453 grammes of the drug at 12.40 pm on July 23, 2014, at the Bus Passenger/Pedestrian Inspection Unit at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration Complex.

She was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Royal Customs Department, Mohd Izhanudin Alias, while Nutchanad was represented by lawyer Ai Cha Ran. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of