Drug trafficking: Thai masseuse sent to the gallows

ALOR SETAR: A Thai woman was sentenced to death by the High Court here today for trafficking in Methamphetamine into the country two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Abu Bakar Katar handed down the sentence on Nutchanad Jongjaroen, 36, from Sukothai, Thailand, after finding her guilty.

In the judgment, he said the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

Nutchanad was charged with trafficking in 1,453 grammes of the drug at 12.40 pm on July 23, 2014, at the Bus Passenger/Pedestrian Inspection Unit at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration Complex.

She was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Royal Customs Department, Mohd Izhanudin Alias, while Nutchanad was represented by lawyer Ai Cha Ran. – Bernama