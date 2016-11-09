Entries invited for ‘Beautiful Telang Usan Photography Contest’

MIRI: Photography enthusiasts are invited to take part in the inaugural ‘Beautiful Telang Usan Photography Contest’ organised by Telang Usan Constituency Service Centre in collaboration with Miri Photographic Society.

The contest started yesterday will run until Jan 7 next year.

In a statement here yesterday, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who mooted the photography contest idea, said the competition is divided into two categories – DSLR or Mirrorless Camera category and Handphone category.

Dennis said he preferred to see more participation from Telang Usan constituents though the competition is open to all.

“The objectives of this competition are to capture and record magical moments in Telang Usan through camera lenses to encourage younger generations especially those who originated from longhouses in the constituency to return to their longhouses while at the same time promoting Telang Usan as a preferred holiday escape for culture, arts and nature tours,” he said.

Another purpose, he added, is to promote and encourage love and interest in nature and photography among the younger generation from Telang Usan.

“This competition is not so much on photo taking skills but more of the beauty of subjects taken, in this case the subjects are scenery and human interest,” Dennis pointed out.

Telang Usan state constituency is within the Baram parliamentary constituency and it starts from Logan Sibong, Lower Baram up to Long Palai, from Long Batan in middle Tinjar to the upper Tinjar (Ulu Tinjar), from Long Bemang at lower Apoh region to Long Bedian and all Penan settlements in Sungai Layun, Ulu Sg. Apoh, Sg. Patah, Sg. Akah, Long Tap Long Senaia.

On the prizes, Dennis said the champion in each category will receive RM2,500 cash, while first and second runners-up will each receive RM1,500 and RM1,000 respectively.

“Those finishing fourth to 13th will walk home with consolation prize of RM100 and certificate,” he said.

Entry forms can be obtained from Cr Dominic Nyurang Ajang (019-8525477) at Telang Usan Service Centre in Luak Bay.

Contact Sylvester Wong at 012-8778788 or Amy Soo (012-8776299) for more information.