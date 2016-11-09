Expiring MSC status not an issue for Scicom

KUCHING: Scicom Bhd’s (Scicom) Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status is set to expire in November next year which will remove its 100 per cent tax exemption benefit.

Despite this, the research arm of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) does not think this will be a significant issue for Scicom.

This was reflected in the firm’s stock yesterday as at closing, its shares were up one sen to RM2.16, with 610,000 changing hands.

While there is still a year before the expiration of Scicom’s MSC status, AffinHwang Capital indicated in a report that Scicom’s business income has not seen a 100 per cent tax exemption since November 2015.

“We understand that the company’s business income is now 70 per cent tax exempt instead of 100 per cent tax exempt for the remainder of its MSC status from November 2015 onwards.”

This coupled with the recent increases in 2017 Tax Revenue Estimates across the board could have potentially devastating effects on Scicom’s long term prospects.

However, Affin Hwang Capital’s justification for its nonchalance to the situation was determined by recent news that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Scicom E Solutions Sdn Bhd, obtaining MSC status.

Due to this, the research arm believes that any new contracts for Scicom would once again qualify for the 100 per cent tax exemption.

Additionally, Scicom’s current earnings were able to remain within expectations while experiencing expansion of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin.

The group recorded a 16.3 per cent year over year (y-o-y) increase in the first quarter of FY17 (1QFY17) revenue to RM52.1 million due to new business process outsourcing (BPO) contracts as well as growth from existing clients and the Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) contract.

Even after stripping out forex gains, core net profit saw a rise of 26.7 per cent y-o-y to RM10.9 million.

“The results were within expectations, accounting for 23 per cent of our full-year forecast. Based on historical trends, the first quarter is usually the weakest, likely due to seasonality of the BPO segment,” explained the research arm.

The expansion and improvement of the EBITDA margin of 25.7 per cent in 1QFY17 was reported by the research arm to be mostly due to cost efficiencies from economies of scale.

“Scicom continues to be an attractive e-government service play, in our view, and the group has the expertise to expand its e-government service contracts regionally, especially after the successful start with the Cambodian contract,” opined the research arm.

As such, the research arm has left their forecasts for Scicom unchanged with reaffirmation in its ‘Buy’ rating at this juncture pending further updates.

Scicom’s 12 month target price of RM2.74 based on an unchanged 20 fold calendar year 2017 estimate (CY17E) earnings per share (EPS).

It should also be noted that key risks to Affin Hwang Capital’s recommendation include a loss of BPO customers and fewer than expected foreign students.