Four murder suspects tentatively charged

MUKAH: Four suspects in the murder of a man at Sg Arip, Ulu Balingian in Mukah on Oct 24 were brought before a magistrate here yesterday to be tentatively charged.

The man was killed while another was injured allegedly over a land dispute.

The four suspects are Galang Imbang, Lasa Sulau, Kusau Bugek and Kasi Dennis.

Galang was tentatively charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murder which provides for a mandatory death sentence on conviction.

He was ordered to be remanded until the next mention date on Nov 24.

The court is currently waiting for the chemist and post-mortem reports.

Lasa was charged under Section 307 of the same code for attempted murder and Section 3 of the Fire Arms Act 1960, punishable under Section 8 of the same act.

He was allowed to be released on RM10,000-bail with two local sureties for each charge.

Kusau was charged under Section 8 of the same act and was released on RM10,000-bail with two local sureties.

Kasi was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damage to the amount of RM25.

He was allowed to be released on RM10,000-bail with two local sureties.

No plea was taken from all of them. They are to appear in court again on Nov 24 for further mention of their cases.

They are represented by Abun Sui.