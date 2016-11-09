Julaihi mulls setup of bureau to improve educational standard

SEBUYAU: Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries Datuk Julaihi Narawi is mulling the setting up of an education bureau in Sebuyau constituency to improve the standard of education in the area.

He said the bureau would enable members, comprising teachers and parents, to get feedback and ideas on ways to uplift the standard of education in the area.

The members will comprise key members of parent-teacher associations (PTAs) of schools in Sebuyau constituency.

“A (education) bureau will be set up in Sebuyau constituency to see how best we can find ways to raise the standard of education in the area, and I will have a meeting soon with the teachers and Simunjan district education officer to discuss the matter,” he said when officiating at SMK Sebuyau graduation ceremony here on Saturday.

The ceremony to present certificates to the 170 Form 5 students of the school also saw the presentation of awards to those who excelled in various subjects and co-curricular activities.

Julaihi who is Sebuyau assemblyman said he would chair the bureau to enable rural students to excel in academics, and called for cooperation from parents.

He advised parents to support activities and programmes organised by the school and its PTA.

Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion), said he would do a follow-up on the construction of a new building for SMK Sebuyau which had been approved under the current 11th Malaysian Plan.

Julaihi had earlier suggested that all schools in the constituency subscribe to The Borneo Post under the minor rural project (MRP), and that he would get feedback from the teachers.

He said this initiative aimed to use the newspaper as a teaching tool to improve the standard of the English language among school children in the area.

Earlier school principal Hasbi Ancheh revealed that this strategy had proven successful.

“Since subscribing to the newspaper, students’ average grade for the language has improved,” he disclosed, commending English teachers for the effort.

Also present were Simunjan district education officer Samsul Alam Shamsudin and Sebuyau sub-district Sarawak Administrative Officer Ajis Ahmad.