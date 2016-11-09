Korean burn experts at SGH till tomorrow

KUCHING: Burn wound management experts from South Korea are currently here in Kuching to run consultation clinics and to operate on Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) patients until tomorrow (Nov 10).

State Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim said their presence here for the next few days would be of great help to SGH as “we tackle such wounds which are a great burden to our healthcare systems and especially patients as it affects the quality of their life, psychologically and physically.

“We would like to thank the Malaysian Society of Wound Care Professionals (MSWCP) in bringing these experts from Korea through the Hallym Burn Foundation Korea and on their charity event programme for Asean countries to share their knowledge on burn wound care management,” she added.

“Through such programme we hope to learn proper skills and management techniques and to help us (the hospital) to better manage our patients,” she enthused.

She made these remarks in her text of speech read by SGH director Dr Chin Zin Hing, who also represented her to declare open the 2016 Korea-Asean Hallym Burn Foundation Charity Programme at Pesona Hall, SGH here yesterday.

Dr Jamilah said she supported such initiatives in terms of education and training and “definitely our patients here will benefit greatly from the management of these doctors from Korea”.

She noted that through the charity programme, an eligible patient here might be taken to Seoul for further burn management for free.

Dr Jamilah was very grateful to the team for their expert services and also Daewong Pharma for their contribution.

She also thanked MSWCP for their contribution in terms of wound care dressings to various hospitals in Sarawak.

“These advanced dressings are crucial to manage the chronic complex wounds comprehensively and in a multidisciplinary approach,” she pointed out.

At the same time, Dr Jamilah disclosed that MSWCP had contributed RM100,000 for the negative pressure and growth factor trials at SGH Kuching and Miri Hospital.

She also revealed that four doctors from SGH Kuching, Miri and Bintulu had undergone training on burn wound management in South Korea through Hallym Burn Foundation.

Professor Joon Wook Lee, chief of Plastic Surgery from Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, Hallym University, South Korea in his remark said it was a great opportunity to share their expertise in burn wound management to their counterparts in Sarawak and they would like to continue to support in providing training for doctors in the state by learning with them in South Korea.

He later distributed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to SGH Kuching, Miri and Bintulu hospitals.

Others present at the event were MSCWP president Dr Hariskrihna K.R Nair who is Sarawak state wound advisor and technical advisor to SGH Wound Care Team and SGH plastic and reconstructive surgeon Daphne Dewi Stephen Kalong and SGH Plastic and Reconstructive Department senior medical officer Dr Nizam Ali Husien.