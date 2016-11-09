Malaysian SMEs need strong guidance for Asean

KUCHING: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia and across the wider Asean region need strong guidance in navigating the challenges of international trade.

Despite the initiatives already undertaken across Asean, SMEs in the region still face a number of challenges, including difficulty in accessing finance and technology and the competitive nature of markets, according to a new report from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Other reported problems include entrepreneurship, difficulties of compliance with standards, and lack of marketing and management skills.

In the report entitled SME Development in Asean, ACCA argued that the future success of Asean members and the region as a whole will be largely determined by the success of the SME sector. Given that SMEs comprise 96 per cent of all enterprises in Asean and generate the most employment opportunities, their success is integral to achieving sustainable economic growth.

With Malaysia being one of the more economically advanced Asean members states, SMEs in the country are well placed to benefit from the opportunities of the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

David Chin, head of ACCA Malaysia, commends the Malaysian government for keeping the momentum going with the allocation of RM6.7 billion for SME development in the recent Budget 2017 announcement.

That said, Chin also thinks that the sector could be threatened without cross-border support: “While Malaysia is in a strong position, we should recognise that many of the barriers to development for the SMEs are shared across Asean and must be solved collectively.

“Thus, we support the calls for stronger guidance towards SMEs, such as improving access to finance and education on adopting international standards of business reporting to attract investment.”

ACCA’s report also noted that learning points can be derived from the European Union (EU), which has progressed further down the track of economic integration than has been achieved so far in Asean.

The EU experience suggests that access to a single market with a set of unified rules is beneficial to SMEs. For instance, the enforcement of Late Payment Directive across the EU requires public authorities to pay for the goods and services they procure within 30 days.

“This is one example of how governments and policy-makers in Asean can come together to introduce policies that enable SMEs to progress. ACCA’s own study found that SMEs are twice as likely as large corporates to report problems with late payment With supportive laws and policies in place, SMEs across the region can then channel their resources to drive their business to the next level,” Chin said.

One avenue for SME development lies with global value chains (GVC). With the establishment of the AEC access to GVC is expected to improve, which is particularly beneficial for SMEs. In fact, Asean’s entry into GVC – led by Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand – partly accounts for its growth in the 1980s.

Chin stipulated that a strong finance function would be invaluable, saying: “In the GVC context, SMEs face more complexity in developing complete and accurate costings. They have to take account of long lead times, multiple trading partners and service suppliers, international duties, tariffs and much more. Having strong financial controls and appropriate management processes would contribute to the company’s competitive advantage.”

What is apparent from the report is that the business landscape in Asean is changing: technology is opening up new platforms for securing alternative sources of funding as well as opportunities for the digitally-savvy new generation to trade in new products and markets, which were unknown to previous generations.

“Now more than ever, SMEs must engage professional accountants who possess the insight and strategic vision to enable the company to operate across diverse markets with competing regulatory demands and reporting standards. Only when SMEs have a firm grasp of their finances can they fully exploit the opportunities promised by the AEC, and build resilience against the many challenges they face,” Chin concluded.