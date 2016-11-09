Ministry enlists four more agencies to improve aid distribution

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing has enlisted four more agencies for collaboration in enabling a more comprehensive network to address poverty in the state.

Its minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said they are Ministry of Local Government, Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and District and Resident’s Office.

She pointed out that the collaboration would enable the ministry to know the exact number of those registered under the e-Kasih, but had yet to receive any assistance.

“To enable the ministry to know the exact number of those who are registered with e-Kasih but have yet to receive any assistance, we are working with the four agencies which are also among the agencies to give assistance,” she told a press conference yesterday, after chairing the 5th Poverty Eradication Focus Group meeting.

She disclosed that as of Nov 1 this year, about 605 households had not received any assistance, and said by working together with the four agencies the process to know whether they had received any government assistance would be speeded up.

Fatimah also mentioned that about 21 agencies had similar programmes and objectives to provide assistance in different forms to eradicate poverty.

The minister also told reporters that the state was adopting a new approach and strategy and working with various departments and agencies to eradicate hard core poverty by 2018.

“The state is targeting to address the problem of poverty by 2018 and to achieve that we are working with other departments and agencies, which have similar programmes and objectives to eradicate poverty,” she said.

On the 1Azam programmes, Fatimah said the state had been promised an allocation of RM40 million by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to help the 2,500 registered participants.

According to her, 93 per cent of the participants (2,319) had benefitted from the various programmes and 97 per cent of the allocation had been spent.

She said the ministry would request for additional RM20 million for similar programmes.

“With our performance under the 1Azam, we have a stronger ground to ask for another RM20 million as being promised,” she pointed out.