Ministry seizes controlled items from Serian supermarket

An enforcement officer inspects boxes of cooking oil in the supermarket. Enforcement officers transfer sugar seized from the supermarket into a truck.

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism on Monday seized cooking oil and sugar, which are controlled items, from a Serian supermarket that was selling them without a licence.

State enforcement chief and assistant director Abdul Hadfiz Abdul Rahim said in a press statement yesterday that the raid at 1.30pm involved six enforcement officers and several policemen.

According to him, foreigners from a neighbouring country would often patronise the supermarket.

He said cooking oil wholesalers linked to the supermarket will also be investigated.

The supermarket had 119 bottles of 5kg cooking oil totalling 595kg and 210 packets of sugar totalling 2,515kg seized.

Abdul Hadfiz said the owner could face a maximum fine of RM1 million or three years’ in prison or both if convicted.

Under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Section 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, second or subsequent offences could face an RM3 million maximum fine and/or five years in jail; while a company may be fined a maximum RM2 million for the first offence and RM5 million for each subsequent offence.

Abdul Hadfiz commended the Customs Department for preventing the smuggling of cooking oil and sugar to a neighbouring country.

He warned that the ministry will be on the ground at all times and would not hesitate to act against offenders such as profiteers and hoarders.

Consumers can report suspicious cases by emailing e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my or calling 1-800-886-800.