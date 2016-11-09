Ministry to announce list of 285 brands of subsidised cooking oil

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) will come out with a list of 285 brands of subsidised cooking oil soon in a bid to prevent public confusion between subsidised and recycled cooking oil.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the initiative was also taken to prevent irresponsible quarters from taking advantage in selling recycled cooking oil as subsidised cooking oil in packets.

“We will announce the brands of subsidised cooking oil so that the people will know which is subsidised cooking oil. If not listed, then it is not subsidised cooking oil,” he told a press conference after attending the ministry’s Integrity Day 2016 here yesterday.

Hamzah said the ministry would also convene a meeting with recycled cooking oil entrepreneurs soon to discuss matters including packaging and targetted consumers of recycled cooking oil.

He said the packaging of recycled cooking oil should differ from subsidised cooking oil so as not to confuse the consumers.

“Recycled cooking oil is not necessarily sold for human consumption, but also for other purposes, such as in the production of animal feed, soap and biodiesel,” he said. — Bernama