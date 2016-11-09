Miri Magistrate’s Court fixes Nov 22 for housebreaking case

MIRI: The Magistrate’s Court here has fixed this Nov 22 for further mention of a case involving a man charged under Section 35 (g) of the Minor Offence Ordinance with the possession of tools believed to be used for housebreaking.

Bong Tong Shieng, 30, of Holiday Park here, is said to have committed the offence at a premises in Kampung Luak here at 5am on Nov 4.

According to facts of the case, upon arrest the accused was found to possess a spanner and a key, which appeared to have been modified into a screwdriver.

Subordinate court registrar Nuur Hafiza Yatim yesterday announced Nov 22 for further mention of the case as the magistrate had other official duties.

Bong was then released on bail of RM2,000 with two local sureties.

Insp Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor prosecuted.

The offence, upon conviction, is liable to a jail sentence of not more than six months or a RM1,000 fine.