Natural environment museum to be built in Putrajaya

TAIPING: The Malaysian Department of Museums is building a natural environment museum at Precinct 15 in Putrajaya.

Its director (Exhibition and Development), Esa Haron said it would be built under the 11th Malaysia Plan at a cost of RM160 million.

“The building of the new museum is necessary as the existing one in Putrajaya, which is rented, can no longer accommodate the department’s need to hold bigger exhibition.

“We have proposed the matter to the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Putrajaya Corporation has provided the site for the project.

“We are now awaiting approval from the ministry,” he told a media conference after the opening of a 3D Art Exhibition at the Perak Museum here today.

The event was opened by Taiping Municipal Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Md Ariff.

Esa said 3D, 5D and 6D exhibitions were becoming new attractions for the young generation.

These exhibitions enable visitors to feel as if they were in the painting, he added. – Bernama