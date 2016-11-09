Nur Iman’s role in making video game can be an inspiration to others

KUALA LUMPUR: The involvement of Mohd Nur Iman Mohamad as concept designer in making the popular video game ‘Street Fighter V’ can be an inspiration to other young people to engage in the video game industry.

Nur Iman, 33, began to engage in the creative industry since 2009 as chief concept designer of international video game company, Streamline Studios, based in Kuala Lumpur.

“Participation in this insdustry gives me the opportunity to explore the world of video game up to international level. I get to expand creativity and to gain experience in the production of video games,” he told Bernama, here today.

The involvement of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in bringing video game development companies to Malaysia also contribute to increased opportunities for youths to participate in this industry.

Nur Iman was among the participants of the Southeast Asia Video Game Development Conference (Level Up KL 2016), which is being held at a hotel here, for five days starting on Saturday.

The conference which was opened by MDeC chief executive officer Datuk Yasmin Mahmood was attended by 600 participants comprising of video game developers, investors, producers and video game technology providers from within the region.

Meanwhile, Yasmin said the number of video game development companies in the country was growing, in line with the increase in the export of the creative industry by 75 per cent, to RM80 million last year.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of creative talents in the video game segment, mainly from university graduates, with some already making a name on the international stage,” she added. – Bernama/Aimy Mohamed Yusoff