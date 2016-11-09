Obtain licence for your dog or face a fine, DBKU warns

KUCHING: The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has warned owners that they could be fined if they fail to obtain a Dog License as provided by the DKBU (Dog License) By-laws 1991.

A press release yesterday said pet owners can face a fine of RM500 for the first offence and RM1,000 for the second and subsequent offence.

It said the issuing of the dog licence will facilitate the commission in monitoring, taking prevention, and control the spread of rabies and other diseases.

To obtain the licence, pet owners are required to ensure their pets remain in the compound of the house; should not be allowed to roam outside; must be restrained, guarded and under the care of owners when taking them for a walk; and that the pet dog will not attack or harm the public, livestock or cause damage to public property.

The annual licence fee for one dog is RM10 and each premises is allowed a maximum of three dogs. However, those exceeding the three-dog limit can pay RM30 for each additional dog.

Licensed dogs must wear the identity tag at all times.

For applications see the DBKU Licensing Officer at Level 2, Al-Idrus Commercial Centre, Jalan Satok.

For more information, contact 082-234654 or 082-234657.