Over 1,000 join Naim Run 2016

KUCHING: More than 1,000 runners took part in the Naim Group of Companies’ Naim Run 2016 here recently.

Group CEO Lee Han Ming flagged-off the 8km-run at the Kuching Sales Gallery, Rock Commercial Centre, Green Road around 6.30am.

“At Naim we believe in promoting healthy living the fun way through sports, such as running. More importantly, we need to set an example for our future generation that fun sporting activities should be an important feature in our lifestyle,” he said.

Participants and guests also had the opportunity to learn about the group’s property developments in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu.

“We have a good range of residential and commercial properties which can add value to your lifestyle and investment portfolio,” he said.

“In Kuching, we have our Sapphire On The Park condominium within our Naim Kuching Paragon integrated development at Batu Lintang Road.

For those interested in Miri properties, do consider our SouthLakePermyjaya development, a unique lakeside township and in Bintulu, find out more about our flagship development there called the Naim Bintulu Paragon integrated development.”

Meanwhile, Francesca Lim won the women’s category, while Julia Ho and Shirley Liew were second and third respectively.

Milota Stefan won the men’s category, ahead of Sunny Jong and Najrul Zariaeidil who came in second and third.