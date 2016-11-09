Police tracking source of false FB posting on Adenan’s statement

KUCHING: The police are tracking down the administrator of the Facebook page ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021’ in connection with a false posting regarding a statement attributed to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a total of 12 police reports have been lodged by various quarters against the page as of 9pm last night.

“We are currently tracing the administrator(s) of the Facebook page ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021’.

“As of 9pm on November 8 (yesterday), a total of 12 reports have been lodged against the page, of which seven were made in Kuching, three in Miri and one each in Padawan and Serian,” he said in a statement issued last night.

Dev Kumar added the police are investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

On Monday, the Chief Minister’s Office denied that Adenan had issued any public statement as posted on the page, describing it as ‘grossly wrong’ and a ‘blatant act’ to put the Chief Minister in a bad light in the eyes of the federal government.

The page claimed that Adenan blamed the federal authorities and Umno for the many so-called ills affecting the country, as well as threatening to secede from Malaysia if the alleged problems were not solved.