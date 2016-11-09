Private sector help

Local company to construct building for SK Kampung Buda destroyed by landslip under its CSR project

KUCHING: A local company has agreed to construct a new building for SK Kampung Buda in Spaoh, Betong which was 80 per cent destroyed by a landslip which occurred in June this year.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah disclosed this during a press conference at her office yesterday.

“The state government has been informed that one local company has agreed to construct a new building for SK Kampung Buda using the Integrated Building System (IBS) which will be carried out as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“The new building will be constructed at a new site as agreed by the villagers,” she said.

Fatimah added that the construction work will commence once the Ministry of Education (MOE) settles the compensation payment for land to the owners involved.

“The state government is very thankful to the local company who is willing to assist the government in solving this matter.”

There are 73 students and 13 teachers in SK Kampung Buda. They are presently placed at SK Spaoh which is located 18 km away from Kampung Buda as an interim measure.

The state government had allocated RM 1 million to rebuild the school.

The landslip, which is believed to have been caused by strong water currents, occurred at around 3am on June 8, sweeping a number of structures including the nursery and surau into the nearby river.

Among the structures that collapsed and were severely damaged were the classroom block for Primary 4 to 6, pre-school block, a nine-unit teacher’s quarters, surau, toilets, guard house, science room, textbooks room, resource room, j-QAF room and the jetty.

Fortunately, the incident occurred during the school holidays when the school was not in session and no injuries were reported.

On June 10, The Borneo Post reported Fatimah as saying the new school was estimated to cost more than RM3 million and would be relocated to a new site measuring from three to five acres and located about 2.5 km from the current site.

“The cost of construction will be cheaper using IBS except more cost will be incurred for logistics as the area is inaccessible by road and materials and other necessities can only be transported using the riverine way,” she pointed out when met at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building the day before.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who was present at the press conference intercepted to explain that Kampung Buda is the last village in the area not connected by road but construction of a bridge is ongoing, which once completed will link the village to the outside world.

The same article also cited state Education Department director Rakayah Madon who said nearly half of the 1,264 primary schools and 189 secondary schools, mostly in rural areas, were categorised as high-risk – either deemed to have inferior quality of buildings or located in disaster-prone areas like by the riverbank or up the hill.