Retiring SMK Pending principal receives grand send-off

KUCHING: SMK Pending recently bade farewell to its principal Ivor Emmanuel Lim who retired after dedicating 34 years of his life to the civil service as an educator.

A special ceremony laced with glowing tributes and accented with performances and gifts of love was held to mark the occasion, which also recognised the contributions of three other retiring teachers – Fong Mun Cheng, Yeo Ngouk Ngo and Nyuk Moi Jikie.

Also present were senior assistants Hii Kwong Ing, Awang Arippin Awang Kamarudin, Roslan Sumiran, Hazel George and Fu Yung Yung, Parent-Teacher Association president Han Chong Eng, alumni representatives Peter Ho Hong Hua and Agnes Liu Say Moi as well as teachers and students.

After arriving in style in a chauffeured car decked with flowers and ribbons, Lim inspected the guard-of-honour comprising members of various uniformed bodies to the accompaniment of music from the school’s Boys’ Brigade (The Boys’ Brigade in Malaysia 6th Kuching Company) band.

In her tribute, Hii hailed Lim for his spirit of selflessness throughout his time with the school.

“His sterling leadership and commitment provide a firm foundation for SMK Pending’s continued progress, relevance and vibrancy far into the future,” she said.

Han, in her speech, said Lim had made continuous transformation the hallmark of his leadership, and that his personal dedication should be lauded and emulated by all.

Meanwhile, in his final address, Lim expressed his appreciation to all who had helped in making the ceremony a memorable finale to his years of service.

He said he felt gratified for he believed he had fulfilled his mission and carried out the agenda of change in the school.

“If I could do it over again, there would be nothing that I’d like to change,” he said.

Speaking on his post-retirement plans, Lim said that he would continue to play his part in helping the community and be more involved in church besides pursuing personal interests such as singing; a passion that had led to the launching of his debut album ‘Miracle in Your Hand’.

At the farewell ceremony, Lim serenaded everyone with a piano performance before crooning one of his compositions ‘Miracle in Your Hand’, much to the delight of all present.

Lim, born on Dec 3, 1957, began his career as an educator in SMK Bau in 1983 before he was transferred to the then SMB St Thomas in 1988.

Five years later, he was transferred to the state Education Department to take up the position of assistant director where he also pursued a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Development in 1997.

In 1998, he was appointed assistant director in the department’s Finance and Accounts Section.

In September 2005, he took up the position of senior assistant at SMK Gapor Stampin.

A year later, he was appointed principal of SMK Sematan, before taking up the same mantle at SMK Kuching High in 2009.

In 2012, Lim began his tenure as principal in SMK Pending where he has been credited with bringing much transformation to the school, including reinvigorating the school’s alumni body.

Lim is married to Rosy Ho, and they have three sons, Paul, Joshua and Daniel.