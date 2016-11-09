RM700 mln needed to complete flood mitigation projects in Sibu

KUCHING: At least RM700 million is needed to complete the flood mitigation programme for Sibu in order to save it from flash flood, says Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

However, he said, the huge amount could not be allocated at one go but hoped that it could be implemented in the next five years.

“So far, Sibu has been allocated RM232,743,547 for its Phase I and II flood mitigation programmes,” Wan Junaidi told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He added that another RM100 million would be allocated to Sibu next year for the same purpose.

“The allocation for the extension of flood mitigation programme in Sibu has been finalised and I will make the announcement soon,” he said, adding that Sibu town area had been spared from flash floods since the completion of Phase I and II of the flood mitigation projects many years ago.

Asked how much would be needed to spare the whole town from flash flood, Wan Junaidi said at the current rate, at least RM700 million would be needed

“However, we cannot implement it at one go, but rather in stages, because every state needs allocation for the same purpose every year. But I am optimistic that we can implement the full flood mitigation project for Sibu in the next five years,” he said.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP, said that Sarawak had been allocated RM250 million for flood mitigation, and RM150 million allocated for flood mitigation programme in Kuching.

On a related issue, Wan Junaidi said the federal government did not discriminate against any state even if a particular state was under the opposition.

“The role of the federal ghovernment is to assist the people in very state. So it’s not a political issue when we approved RM150 million to Penang government for its flood mitigation programme. The same goes with Kelantan and Selangor, both of which are also under the opposition,” said the PBB supreme council member.

It was reported that the Penang government, which is under DAP, will work towards the successful implementation of Phase 3 of the Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation Project following a RM150mil allocation from the federal government.

Its Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow said, although the allocation was short of the RM350 million applied by the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), the state government would ensure that the project was completed. He posted the good news on his Facebook on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chow announced that the state government had approved an emergency funding of RM665,000 for flood mitigation works after heavy rains lashed the island, causing landslides, road collapses and floods that left thousands stranded.

He said the state had approved the amount for the DID to carry out seven immediate short-term flood mitigation projects.

Penang has been hit by floods four times over the last 10 days.

After the flood on Oct 29, Chow urged the federal government to expedite the approval of RM350mil allocation.

He said the flash floods that hit various places along Sungai Pinang and its tributaries highlighted the importance for the phase to be implemented quickly.

He said the DID had already resettled more than 200 families living along Sungai Pinang river reserve for the phase to be implemented.