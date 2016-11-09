SGH admits 250-260 burn patients every year — Dr Nizam

KUCHING: Between 250 and 260 burn patients are admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) every year.

In revealing this, SGH Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department senior medical officer Dr Nizam Ali Husien said they were in-patients and the number did not include out-patients.

He also said the burn cases were caused by hot water, fire and chemicals.

“For children, the treatment were mostly for scalp burns caused by hot water or sometimes burn caused by fire but for adults the treatment we gave were usually for burns caused by flame,” he said.

“These were the most common in-patient treatments we had here in our burn unit at SGH and apart from that we had also treated chemical burn where patients were splashed by acid, but the number of this kind of incident was four to five cases a year,” he elaborated.

Dr Nizam was interviewed by reporters after the launching of 2016 Korea-Asean Hallym Burn Foundation Charity Programme at SGH here yesterday.

He also revealed that the state had one consultant in the Burn Section of SGH and a plastic surgeon, both doing plastic and constructive surgery, and the section had ten trained medical officers.

Dr Nizam further said the unit also treated patients who were referred from other hospitals in Sarawak, including from peripheral hospitals in Miri, Sibu and Bintulu.

“These hospitals will send their burn patients to SGH burn unit after they are stable for further management and operation,” he said.

Dr Nizam further mentioned that SGH presently did more of reconstructive surgery and less plastic-cosmetic, and there was a backlog of patients needing attention.

“The reconstructive surgery is on patients who had accident trauma, cancer or those with congenital abnormalities and we try to make them as normal as possible through reconstructive surgery.

“We do more of this to make them normal again from all this trauma. Another reconstructive surgery is of course cosmetic to make people beautiful but this is done more in the private sector,” he said.

He also said they operated on patients on a case-by-case basis, depending on priority and urgency especially concerning those who already had vasectomy due to breast cancer.

Dr Nizam was one of the medical officers from SGH who went to South Korea for training under the Hallym Burn Foundation Korea Programme recently.