Ship owners must be responsible for safety of Indonesian workers – minister

SANDAKAN: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Lestari Marsudi has urged local vessel owners and the Fishermen Association to shoulder the same responsibilities to protect their Indonesian workers at sea.

“Ship owners must also have the responsibility for the security of their Indonesian workers, so do not get out of hand with the issue of security and we must share the responsibility.

“We were informed by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) on the importance of the Automated Identification System (AIS) installed on all local vessel in order to secure the vessels’ location and thus be able to protect Indonesian workers who mostly work as their fishermen,” she said.

Commenting on the latest abduction case of two Indonesian skippers at the east coast of Kuala Kinabatangan which happened on Saturday, Retno said Indonesia is working closely with Malaysian authorities to gather further information on the abduction case.

“Indonesian authorities are very concerned on the serial abduction activities carried out by Abu Sayyaf which recently kidnapped two Indonesian skippers off Sabah waters.

“It is my responsibility to protect and defend the well-being of Indonesian workers who are working overseas. Therefore, Indonesia hopes Malaysia and Philippines would take the issue seriously and form solutions to prevent a reoccurence,” she said at the jetty of Sandakan Fisheries Association yesterday.

In the meeting with Indonesian fishermen yesterday, Retno was also seen comforting thewives of both skippers who were abducted by gunmen believed to be Abu Sayyaf last Saturday.

According to Suriani, 46, the wife of Lahutu, 52, she last met her husband on Friday, a day before the incident and was informed of the abduction by her husband’s friend.

Similarly, Hayati the wife of La Hadi La Edi, 47, hopes that her husband will be returned safely as they have six children together.

Meanwhile, according to a close friend of both skippers who declined to be named, both skippers have been working as fishermen for more than 30 years.

“It was learned that both incidents happened so fast and unpredictable as it occurred at midday,” he said hoping both his friends are safe and may return as soon as possible.