Three generations of jockeys riding high

KUCHING: Old timer Kamar Yaman will not be hanging up his riding boots any time soon.

At an age where most people are contented to lie back and put their feet up, the grand daddy among the local jockeys, plans to carry on as long as he can.

He is now 70 years old but still going strong, booting home his latest winner on Sunday astride Elturius in Class Five over 1000M.

“I was born in 1946 – that makes me 70 this year. But I still enjoy racing and will continue to ride, taking one race meeting at a time,” the septuagenarian said.

Kamar got his jockey’s licence after passing a riding competency test at the former turf club at Padungan in 1962.

“I still can remember the test was conducted by the chairman of the Racing Stewards and two of his colleagues.

“They were very strict, and new apprentices like us had to be well-prepared. At that time, we had to pass the test for riding both horses and ponies,” he recalled.

Kamar started his career by riding for an owner who raced a string of oddly named ponies.

“Two of them were called Ok Ok and Yes or No. I won a few races on them,” he added.

Kamar also remembers finish-ing second on a horse called Hello Darling in a local classic race.

“My mount was going well on the inside but the winner – a horse called Zanggi – came flying on the outside to beat the rest of us,” he said.

Asked to compare local racing now and before, Kamar replied without hesitation: “Definitely better before. There were more owners, more horses and ponies, the race meetings were better organised and we always had a big crowd.

“The track was better maintained and we had jockeys from the MRA coming over to ride. We also had very strict Racing Stewards. It was good for racing.”

Kamar is the eldest of three generations of local jockeys still riding on the local turf.

His son Jasmi is a 14-time champion jockey of the new Sarawak Turf Club at Mile 8, Penrissen Road.

Jasmi took over as stable jockey for trainer Edmund Sim after Sim’s top rider Malcolm Bennett migrated to Australia.

The 40-something Jasmi is a rider with good hands and a strong driving finish. These two attributes enable him get the best out of his mounts. He is presently lying second behind Roslan Bujang in the jockey’s championship.

Jasmi’s son (Kamar’s grandson), Azizi, was also born for the saddle. The 21-year-old has shown promise as a jockey with a number of winners under his belt.

He has still somewhere to go before matching the records of his two elders.