TNB, SESB join forces to improve power in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: If everything goes well, Sabah may be experiencing less power disruptions and increase customer’s experience in the next 18 months.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in disclosing this, said efforts are undertaken by the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) through their joint task force to reduce the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) to 150 minutes in the state by 2018.

Dubbed the Supply Reliability Task Force – SAIDI 150 (TF150), it is also hoped through the joint efforts, they would be able to achieve the target by concentrating efforts at focus areas namely Sandakan, Tawau, Labuan, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Papar and here, with a reduction of SAIDI by 100 minutes at each area by June 2018.

Ongkili said 45 experts from TNB and 15 from SESB would be deployed to the focus areas to execute and fast track the upgrading projects, adding: “This is part of the Federal Government’s commitment to improve quality and sustainability of power supply in Sabah.”

TF150 was set up on October 17 this year and will be carried out in three phases. The first being the planning and preparation phase, followed by phase two – implementation and execution, which is expected to be completed in within six months; and phase three – monitoring and sustainability which would begin work from June 2017 to May 2018.

“Currently, the first phase of TF150 has been completed and moving towards the second phase where all high impact initiatives with wow effect to customers will begin after the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) examination ends on December16. This is expected to be completed by June next year,” he said.

Speaking after chairing a meeting attended by officials from TNB, SESB, UPEN and Energy Commission on Monday, Ongkili added TF150 is also tasked to find remedies to existing problems such as replacing bare cables with aerial bundled cables (ABCs), among others.

He also said that apart from reducing SAIDI, TF150 also hopes to reduce the customer complaints related to reliability by 80 per cent come June 2018.

“To date, as of November 6, Sabah’s SAIDI is recorded at 279 minutes, and we believe we will be able to meet this year’s SAIDI target for Sabah is 350 per-customer per-year,” he said.