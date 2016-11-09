Using yoga to address various ailments

MIRI: Yoga could be a natural method to reduce pain and stress levels, according to instructor Shirley Tew.

She suggested that yoga could address issues such as joint pain, back pain due to poor posture, and even depression.

“The struggle of being a responsible adult is that there is so much to do in a day, yet there is only so much time. Working adults may lack the time to exercise, have limited resources to eat healthily, or worse when stress levels go out of control – these could seriously affect your social and personal life,” she told The Borneo Post recently.

“I would highly encourage people who face such situations to opt for yoga practice, which includes meditation.”

She said yoga has now changed from a religious practice to a modern form of exercise suitable for all, regardless of race or religion.

“I like to think that yoga is good and that it should be made in a way that those who want to practise it could do so without much hesitation,” said Tiew, who has a decade of experience.

She said the different poses not only help to stretch and enhance body shape, but also have healing effects.

“From my experience, many of those who hesitate to take up yoga, tend to give excuses like weak knees or painful shoulders. The truth is, I would often encourage them to attend my class once or twice to try out my programme, which would help them with their problem.

“As for others who shun yoga due to religious issue, rest assured that I use a modern yoga method without mention of any Hinduism,” said the 39-year-old, who is a Christian.

She blamed today’s hectic lifestyle for many ailments.

“I notice that when people are under pressure and stress, they easily forget to breathe properly and by that I mean inhale oxygen into your lungs and stomach and exhale through the nose.

“During my sessions of meditation, usually before the yoga session, I want students to clear their minds and from there, help them relieve their stress. I strongly encourage this as practising the sequence at least twice a week could help improve mental health,” she claimed.

Tiew has introduced the practice of garden yoga here, which is said to be more beneficial as the natural scent of flowers could trigger the release of the hormone serotonin.

“With frequent release of serotonin, it could prevent depression, thwart irritation and make one happy and sociable,” she said.

Tiew’s students include swim trainees aged five to 12, who are taught stretching to help them warm up and reduce muscle cramps.