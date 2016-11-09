‘Verify your news before sharing them on social media’ advice

KUCHING: There is a definite sense of schadenfreude in the air as the two women who shared news of alleged organ harvesting in Bau surrendered themselves, arrested and subsequently released on bail.

Anyone who has ever been a recipient of alarmist and unverifiable claims can attest to the annoyance when the sender responds with a ‘Sharing just in case it’s true’.

Sometimes all it takes is a simple search on Google to verify the ‘news’ but it is far simpler to hit forward on Whatsapp or ‘Share’ on Facebook to cement your position as a town crier with information that do not encounter basic journalism ethics.

The only thing these people do was eroding their own credibility, said information technology officer Nicholas Jeffery.

“The person or persons who started this stunt of falsified content/news will have their repercussions. I’m not just talking about being arrested and/or charged for breaking the law,” he said.

In fact, anything they do from here on, even if it were true and honest, would be constantly questioned.

“They’ll probably face an almost immediate discrimination when people ignore them.”

In the case of the Bau organ harvesting claim and another claim that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said Sarawak would secede, Nicholas said it was scary to realise the true depth of the general public’s critical thinking skills.

Maclean Patrick Sibat, an information technology officer at a public university, said when it came to claims of seceding, one only had to do a bit of reading.

“Anyone who has read the Federal Constitution would know it is impossible for Sarawak to secede from the federation, so any statement by any person of secession should be regarded as false almost automatically.”

Despite this, some people prefer to remain uneducated, ignorant and unread.

“It was a smart and right move by the Chief Minister’s Office to release a rebuttal and stop the issue, or else who knows how many still hold on to the fantasy that Sarawak can secede from the federation.”

On the Bau case, Maclean was brusque with his opinion.

“These two women should be given the Darwin Award for utter stupidity. But it is still a clear warning to all, that not everything passed along social media is true. Never assume, get the facts or else we are also partakers of the same stupidity as these two women.”

Law student Terence Aaron adopted a kinder stance.

“If you’re one of the people who does not fall for these stories, don’t just cut off yourself from your friends and family who do,” he said, recommending that those with more net savvy remain in the loop.

“This doesn’t mean confronting them directly, but stay in touch on Facebook and share other news sources with them. In short, we have the power to make sure people don’t live in a bubble.”

The problem of fake news was also amplified when one only relied on limited sources of news, he added.

“Their perception of what is true is only enforced by their same circle of friends who like or comment on that page or article. So to people who fall for fake news, you have to diversify your news sources.”

Terence offered some questions to ask when confronted by sensational news.

“Why is it posted on this specific site but not on all of the other more credible websites? What was the author’s intention? Where did they get this information in the first place? And if the information seems to be confirming your views, ask if it’s too good to be true.”

Nuwa Pari, who does technical support, said people were not aware of the consequences of spreading unverified stories.

“If I can’t verify, I don’t share it. Better spread truths than lies,” he said.

“At the same time, it’s unfortunate that it doesn’t matter how false or preposterous something is; if you repeat it enough times, people will come to accept it as the truth.

“Take the fake organ harvesting story. In one day, I’ve seen the location given as Bau, KL, Kemaman, Thailand, Alor Star and China. Additionally, it seems that one can just repost articles from several years prior and everyone will lose their heads. Nobody reads the dateline anymore.”

Awang Saifeluddin, a sales manager with Travilion Group of Companies, thought the swift and hopefully stern action by the police and the CMO to dismiss the rumors was good as it served as a reminder to people not just blindly share in social media without doing their due diligence.

“However the biggest culprit is the one who started it and used it to create uneasiness and controversy just with the intention to get more shares and likes in their own page or to pursue their own agenda.”

He hoped the action from the authorities would deter the habits of sharing any news such as lost plane found or certain celebrity death without checking of the validity of the story source.

Earlier this week, the two women admitted that their posting claiming that two children were abducted and killed for their organs admitted it was false.

In a separate incident, the Chief Minister’s Office released a statement refuting that the chief minister threatened to withdraw Sarawak from Malaysia.