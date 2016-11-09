Vietnamese man’s body found

BINTULU: The body of a Vietnamese man, who fell into Sungai Batang Kemena on Monday, was yesterday found 50 metres from where he was last seen.

Le Minh Chien, 48, was found by members of the public around 9am.

He is believed to have fallen into the river while urinating from the back of a ship.

At the time, he was supposed to be unloading cargo onto the jetty.

Meanwhile, a fuel tanker caught fire at KM88 Sibu-Bintulu road yesterday while on its way here from Mukah.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a call at 8.50am and dispatched eight firefighters.

The back tyres of the tanker were damaged.

No one was injured in the incident.