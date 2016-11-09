Sarawak 

Vietnamese man’s body found

Search and rescue personnel are seen with Le’s body.

Search and rescue personnel are seen with Le’s body.

BINTULU: The body of a Vietnamese man, who fell into Sungai Batang Kemena on Monday, was yesterday found 50 metres from where he was last seen.

Le Minh Chien, 48, was found by members of the public around 9am.

He is believed to have fallen into the river while urinating from the back of a ship.

At the time, he was supposed to be unloading cargo onto the jetty.

Firefighters put out the fuel tanker fire.

Firefighters put out the fuel tanker fire.

Meanwhile, a fuel tanker caught fire at KM88 Sibu-Bintulu road yesterday while on its way here from Mukah.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a call at 8.50am and dispatched eight firefighters.

The back tyres of the tanker were damaged.

No one was injured in the incident.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of