Youth caught with drugs while hanging out with friends

KUCHING: An unemployed youth was arrested by police after he was caught in possession of drugs while hanging out with his friends over the weekend.

The 22-year-old from Jalan Cenderawasih was nabbed by district CID personnel around 4pm on Sunday in front of a shop at Jalan Haji Taha following a tip-off.

When contacted yesterday, district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the suspect was in the company of three other men when police arrived but was the only one arrested after the drugs were found in his possession.

“Acting on information received, a CID team led by ASP Ooi Jin Bing conducted a check on four males in front of a shop at Jalan Haji Taha.

“A search of a waist pouch held by the youth uncovered a packet containing crystalline substance, believed to be syabu, as well as three other packets of white powder-like substance believed to be ketamine,” he said, adding the total value of seized drugs exceeded RM1,200.

Abang Ahmad further disclosed that the suspect subsequently tested positive for amphetamine consumption, and is being held in the lockup pending further investigation under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.