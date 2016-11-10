250 cats at international cat contest over the weekend

SEREMBAN: A total of 250 cats of various types will be on display at an international cat and pet animal contest in conjunction with Taman Tasik Seremban Festival 2016, here, over the weekend.

Malaysia Cat Club (MCC) president Khalid Rashid said the cats that will be on display include the long haired and short haired types.

The cats will be judged by international judges,” he told Bernama today.

They include Maine Coon, Siberian, American Curl, Norwegian Forest, Turkish Anggora, Selkirik Rex, Oriental Siamese, Sphnyx Aby, Cornish Rex, Devon Rex, Japanese Bobtail, Russian Blue, Persian, Exotic Birman, Turkish, Van Ragdoll, British Bengal, Kurilean Bobtail, Burmese Ocicat and Singapore Burmilla.

The pet animal contest include rabbit, fish, iquana, mouse, hamster, snake, bird, chicken, lizard, gecko, guinea pig, pigeon, gold fish and hedgehog.

Khalid said a cat cage decoration contest, games, copy cat style and guess the cat weight contests will also be held.

“We will also hold a pet exhibition, sale of cat food and accessories, talks and cat adoption,” he added.

The contest is held in collaboration with BRIT Cat Food, Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) and the Negeri Sembilan State Tourism Board. -Bernama