Archery shooting range opens in Sibu

SIBU: The emergence of the first private shooting range at Sibu Superbowl centre in Wong King Huo Road here will go a long way in promoting archery here.

The facility came about through the collaboration of Sibu Division Archery Association (SDAA) with the management of Sibu Superbowl.

“This is the dawn of a new era for SDAA. With the new shooting range, we are confident of upgrading the standard of the sport here,” SDAA secretary Eric Tiong said at the opening of the range last weekend.

The roofed-range, to open daily from 9am to 5pm, will provide shooting practice for 30m and 50m.

“Once we get enough players, we may consider organising the inter-school archery competition,” Tiong added.

Only last month such a competition was organised for SMK Bukit Lima, SMK Sibu Jaya and SM Catholic High.

SDAA was registered in 2002. Since 2013, when businessman Tiong Kiong King took over as president, it has further raised its profile with more activities.

More basic coaching courses are in the pipeline.