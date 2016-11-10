Bargain hunting for selected blue-chips to emerge on Bursa Malaysia

KUCHING: Bargain hunting on selected blue-chips stocks could emerge in the near future following a selloff on Bursa Malaysia yesterday and other regional bourses across Asia.

This followed a knee-jerk reaction after US President-elect Donald Trump cruised to a victory in the US Presidential election yesterday.

Jupiter Securities Sdn Bhd’s chief market strategist Benny Lee opined that Bursa Malaysia could recover and rebound from its selloff yesterday.

“The markets are getting a knee jerk reaction just like Brexit.

“Trump’s agenda is to bring back American companies back to the US and this will have impact on the world economy, especially in economies that have high dependency on US.

“However, the impact on the Malaysian market may be minimal as our market is more domestically driven, including the stock market.

“Furthermore, the economic relationship building with China can offset this shock,” he told The Borneo Post in an online interview yesterday.

He forecasts that the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI) support level to be at 1,640 points adding that the support level remained strong and had stayed since July this year.

On the other hand, Lee believed the resistance level is at 1,680 points.

With the decline of the FBM KLCI yesterday, Lee added, “So, we would probably see some bargain hunting after today’s (yesterday) reaction and the market may rebound,” he said.

Concurring with Lee is Inter-Pacific Research Sdn Bhd’s head Pong Teng Siew who opined that the decline in FBM KLCI yesterday was just short term and not as steep as those experienced in other bourses.