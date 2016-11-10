Bersih denied use of ‘still under maintenance’ amphitheatre

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has rejected Bersih’s application to hold a gathering at the amphitheatre here on Nov 19.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai said this after a DBKU assembly at its headquarters in Petra Jaya yesterday.

He said the amphitheatre was still under maintenance.

He said Padang Merdeka was also not available for such gathering because of the risk of property damage. He said the Bersih organiser might want to consider holding the gathering at Stadium Perpaduan.

On another subject, Abang Wahap said DBKU would put up a new building in Jalan Depo to house divisions such as environment, mechanical engineering and enforcement.

Work on the four-storey building is expected to start in January next year.

On their revenue, he said there was a drop because of tax discount and waiver of assessment rate, but the commission would do its best with the available collection to provide quality services.

He also presented retirement award for 12 staff who had served 25 years with the commission during the assembly.

They received certificate of appreciation and Amanah Saham Bumiputra investment worth RM500 or Bank Simpanan Nasional investment worth RM500 for non-Bumiputras.

He thanked them for their contributions and hard work to complete DBKU events like Sarawak Local Authorities Sports Carnival 2016 and Sarawak Energy Siol International Mountain Bike Challenge 2016.