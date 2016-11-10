Call to hike MACC’s financial allocation to boost anti-graft fight

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is urged to reconsider the financial allocation for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure the goal of creating a corruption-free country can be achieved.

The Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) in a statement day said the focus of corruption prevention should be given full attention although the

government wanted to boost growth, ensure prudent fiscal management and improve the people’s wellbeing.

“The ACAB believes the government should reconsider the financial allocation for MACC which has been reduced from the previous years’ figures, as announced in the 2017 Budget tabled in October,” the statement said.

The advisory board, meanwhile, congratulated MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad for his outstanding performance during his first 100 days in office.

“Measures implemented by Dzulkifli while heading the MACC will continue to achieve the goal of a corruption-free country. The measures taken will also ensure services to the people will be optimised and all the development plans made by the government will be fully implemented,” the statement said.

The statement added that ACAB would continue to carry out its responsibilities to improve the MACC’s performance from time to time. — Bernama