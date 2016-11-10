Calmer seas bring in more prawns

MIRI: Fishermen here have managed to catch a lot of prawns known locally as semuan of late thanks to calmer sea conditions.

A check at stalls along the Lutong-Kuala Baram road yesterday found them selling the semuan for RM6 per kg.

Stallholder Zaiton Latip said the semuan at her stall were caught early in the morning by her husband.

“Today, I’m only selling semuan and a few fish at my stall,” she said.

She explained that it is still early in the season for semuan and that the price could drop to RM4 or RM3 per kg once supply increased.

Shopper Lai Fam Nyuk said the Lutong-Kuala Baram stalls are a good place to find fresh seafood between 8am and 9am as the fishermen would have just returned from sea.